726 5th St S

This picture perfect, old Florida bungalow is in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor and walking distance to the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay. The original hard wood floors and craftsmen trim set the mood for the designer in you to make this 2 bedroom "beachy" bungalow the place you call home! The home has a newer roof and newer air conditioner and exterior maintenance/lawn care is included with your rent. This home does not have a backyard (there is no access to the rear of this property), maintenance free living, in a single family home! No pets allowed.