Safety Harbor, FL
726 5th St S
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

726 5th St S

726 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

726 5th Street South, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This picture perfect, old Florida bungalow is in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor and walking distance to the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay. The original hard wood floors and craftsmen trim set the mood for the designer in you to make this 2 bedroom "beachy" bungalow the place you call home! The home has a newer roof and newer air conditioner and exterior maintenance/lawn care is included with your rent. This home does not have a backyard (there is no access to the rear of this property), maintenance free living, in a single family home! No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 5th St S have any available units?
726 5th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 726 5th St S currently offering any rent specials?
726 5th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 5th St S pet-friendly?
No, 726 5th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 726 5th St S offer parking?
No, 726 5th St S does not offer parking.
Does 726 5th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 5th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 5th St S have a pool?
No, 726 5th St S does not have a pool.
Does 726 5th St S have accessible units?
No, 726 5th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 726 5th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 5th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 5th St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 5th St S has units with air conditioning.
