650 6TH AVENUE N

Absolutely Adorable. This charming 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom SAFETY HARBOR home has been professionally remodeled with New energy efficient Impact Windows with New plantation blinds. The kitchen was upgraded with New shaker kitchen cabinets complete with exotic granite countertops and new stove. Designer Wood grain porcelain plank tile is featured through-out home, New Ceiling fans and light fixtures compliments all rooms, New designer vanity and mirror, New doors and all interior trim upgraded. Be the first to enjoy and relax in this charming newly remodeled home. Additionally, this home also features a HUGE fenced yard, with access gates on both side of the house, as a Bonus there is a spacious shed to use for your convenience. Location: Conveniently, located minutes from the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay, shopping, and restaurants. Close to Gulf beaches, schools, Airports, Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. Walk to PHILIPPE PARK or downtown SAFETY HARBOR and enjoy all this quaint amazing town has to offer!