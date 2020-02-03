511 LONGFELLOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Gorgeous, totally renovated second floor condo can be your new home!! End unit, extra windows to let in the natural light. Every room has been remodeled as this was originally the owner's home. Plantation shutters on every window and sliding door. Special lighting and fans in every room. Kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets! Bamboo and marble flooring throughout. Dining area has additional cabinets! Living room has a stone accent wall and sliders out to a tiled porch that has new all-weather windows so it can be used year around. Master bedroom has bamboo flooring, walk-in closet and private bath with tub. Bedroom two has bamboo flooring, sliders that go out to a balcony. Both bathrooms have been remodeled! Inside laundry closet, rental includes washer and dryer. Carport with additional storage room. Community pool for those hot summer days! Your rent includes water, sewer, trash, landscaping, basic cable and community pool. SORRY NO PETS. Association tenant fee is $25.00, with tenant credit and background check $50.00. Security deposit $1500.