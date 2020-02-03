All apartments in Safety Harbor
511 LONGFELLOW COURT

511 Longfellow Court · No Longer Available
Location

511 Longfellow Court, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Yorktown at Beacon Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Gorgeous, totally renovated second floor condo can be your new home!! End unit, extra windows to let in the natural light. Every room has been remodeled as this was originally the owner's home. Plantation shutters on every window and sliding door. Special lighting and fans in every room. Kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets! Bamboo and marble flooring throughout. Dining area has additional cabinets! Living room has a stone accent wall and sliders out to a tiled porch that has new all-weather windows so it can be used year around. Master bedroom has bamboo flooring, walk-in closet and private bath with tub. Bedroom two has bamboo flooring, sliders that go out to a balcony. Both bathrooms have been remodeled! Inside laundry closet, rental includes washer and dryer. Carport with additional storage room. Community pool for those hot summer days! Your rent includes water, sewer, trash, landscaping, basic cable and community pool. SORRY NO PETS. Association tenant fee is $25.00, with tenant credit and background check $50.00. Security deposit $1500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have any available units?
511 LONGFELLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have?
Some of 511 LONGFELLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 LONGFELLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
511 LONGFELLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 LONGFELLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT has a pool.
Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 LONGFELLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 LONGFELLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

