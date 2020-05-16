4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl

Amenities
Located in beautiful Safety Harbor this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split plan home boosts a fully screened in pool with spa and a large fenced in backyard. Large two car garage with mature palms and trees surrounding the home. Inside there is a kitchen with two large sky lights that allow tons of natural light in. Formal dining room with sitting area leads into the master bedroom with double vanity and large shower and walk in closet. Adjoining the kitchen is a large living room with wood burning fireplace. Hallway leads to laundry room, 2nd bathroom with access to pool area and the 3 others bedrooms, one of which also has pool access.
RENT INCLUDES POOLS SERVICE, LAWN CARE AND QUARTERLY PEST CONTROL
12 month lease
Pets are accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements:
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
App fee $60/per adult
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Please call anytime with any questions!