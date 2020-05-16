4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Located in beautiful Safety Harbor this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split plan home boosts a fully screened in pool with spa and a large fenced in backyard. Large two car garage with mature palms and trees surrounding the home. Inside there is a kitchen with two large sky lights that allow tons of natural light in. Formal dining room with sitting area leads into the master bedroom with double vanity and large shower and walk in closet. Adjoining the kitchen is a large living room with wood burning fireplace. Hallway leads to laundry room, 2nd bathroom with access to pool area and the 3 others bedrooms, one of which also has pool access.



RENT INCLUDES POOLS SERVICE, LAWN CARE AND QUARTERLY PEST CONTROL



12 month lease



Pets are accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements:



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



App fee $60/per adult



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Please call anytime with any questions!