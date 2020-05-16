All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl

4054 Bridgeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4054 Bridgeport Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Bridgeport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in beautiful Safety Harbor this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split plan home boosts a fully screened in pool with spa and a large fenced in backyard. Large two car garage with mature palms and trees surrounding the home. Inside there is a kitchen with two large sky lights that allow tons of natural light in. Formal dining room with sitting area leads into the master bedroom with double vanity and large shower and walk in closet. Adjoining the kitchen is a large living room with wood burning fireplace. Hallway leads to laundry room, 2nd bathroom with access to pool area and the 3 others bedrooms, one of which also has pool access.

RENT INCLUDES POOLS SERVICE, LAWN CARE AND QUARTERLY PEST CONTROL

12 month lease

Pets are accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements:

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

App fee $60/per adult

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Please call anytime with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have any available units?
4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have?
Some of 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl currently offering any rent specials?
4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl is pet friendly.
Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl offer parking?
Yes, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl offers parking.
Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have a pool?
Yes, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl has a pool.
Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have accessible units?
No, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4054 Bridgeport Dr Fl has units with air conditioning.

