Safety Harbor, FL
389 ESTERO COURT
389 ESTERO COURT

389 Estero Court · (727) 420-1975
Location

389 Estero Court, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Bay Towne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
volleyball court
Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Back patio & yard offer privacy, seating and lounge chairs. Fully equipped kitchen, Front loading washer & dryer and beach/pool items. Community heated pool, lawn care, cable included. Conveniently located one mile to downtown Safety Harbor which is secret little hideaway located on banks of Old Tampa Bay, neighbored by the major cities of Clearwater, Tampa & St. Petersburg. This quaint community has a famous resort, distinctive shops, award winning restaurants, beautiful parks, cultural venues, a variety of holistic businesses, Farmer's Market, Music and Art Festivals, and Third Friday Festivals. Philippe Park is just a few blocks & located on the banks of Old Tampa Bay. It's a fantastic park offering many recreational activities including covered picnic pavilions, walking/biking trail, a boat ramp, playgrounds, ball fields, fishing, & beach area. Safety Harbor City Park is the largest in the County with 21 acres. It has playgrounds, a sand volleyball court, baseball fields, skate park, batting cages, basketball courts & dog park. Tampa Airport 15 miles, Clearwater Beach 10 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 ESTERO COURT have any available units?
389 ESTERO COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 389 ESTERO COURT have?
Some of 389 ESTERO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 ESTERO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
389 ESTERO COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 ESTERO COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 ESTERO COURT is pet friendly.
Does 389 ESTERO COURT offer parking?
No, 389 ESTERO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 389 ESTERO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 ESTERO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 ESTERO COURT have a pool?
Yes, 389 ESTERO COURT has a pool.
Does 389 ESTERO COURT have accessible units?
No, 389 ESTERO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 389 ESTERO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 ESTERO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 ESTERO COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 389 ESTERO COURT has units with air conditioning.
