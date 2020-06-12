389 ESTERO COURT

Amenities

Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Back patio & yard offer privacy, seating and lounge chairs. Fully equipped kitchen, Front loading washer & dryer and beach/pool items. Community heated pool, lawn care, cable included. Conveniently located one mile to downtown Safety Harbor which is secret little hideaway located on banks of Old Tampa Bay, neighbored by the major cities of Clearwater, Tampa & St. Petersburg. This quaint community has a famous resort, distinctive shops, award winning restaurants, beautiful parks, cultural venues, a variety of holistic businesses, Farmer's Market, Music and Art Festivals, and Third Friday Festivals. Philippe Park is just a few blocks & located on the banks of Old Tampa Bay. It's a fantastic park offering many recreational activities including covered picnic pavilions, walking/biking trail, a boat ramp, playgrounds, ball fields, fishing, & beach area. Safety Harbor City Park is the largest in the County with 21 acres. It has playgrounds, a sand volleyball court, baseball fields, skate park, batting cages, basketball courts & dog park. Tampa Airport 15 miles, Clearwater Beach 10 miles.