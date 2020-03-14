All apartments in Safety Harbor
3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E

3306 Enterprise Road East · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Enterprise Road East, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Woods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don’t miss this 3-bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home in desirable Safety Harbor. This home offers 1,785 heated sq. ft, with a large open floor plan. All appliances in kitchen, new laminate flooring throughout, living room with lots of windows including sitting area, separate dining room, family room with wood burning fireplace, master bedroom with sliding glass doors open up to a large screened in lanai, master bath with walk in shower, 2nd bath with tub and shower, backyard with a large wood deck, double car garage with washer/dryer. Close to downtown Safety Harbor, shopping, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. Lawn service is included with rent. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have any available units?
3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have?
Some of 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E currently offering any rent specials?
3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E is pet friendly.
Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offer parking?
Yes, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offers parking.
Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have a pool?
No, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not have a pool.
Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have accessible units?
No, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not have units with air conditioning.
