3306 ENTERPRISE ROAD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Don’t miss this 3-bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home in desirable Safety Harbor. This home offers 1,785 heated sq. ft, with a large open floor plan. All appliances in kitchen, new laminate flooring throughout, living room with lots of windows including sitting area, separate dining room, family room with wood burning fireplace, master bedroom with sliding glass doors open up to a large screened in lanai, master bath with walk in shower, 2nd bath with tub and shower, backyard with a large wood deck, double car garage with washer/dryer. Close to downtown Safety Harbor, shopping, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. Lawn service is included with rent. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. No Cats.