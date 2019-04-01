330 6TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**LEASE AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 22nd 2019**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1st 2019** Completely remodeled - furnished/unfurnished - 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom end unit villa with gas fire place, large screened tiled porch and fenced yard for everyone, pets included, enjoying beautiful Florida weather. Private entrance to the Mullet Creek surrounded by nature and possibility to fish there. New kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and stainless steel high end appliances, granite counter top and modern porcelain tiles throughout the villa. New sink, tiles, vanities. Freshly painted, new baseboards all around. New window blinds. Laundry inside with brand new high end washer and gas dryer. Two assigned parking spot. Beautiful modern villa, part of the triplex, is ready to move in and to enjoy living in the town where each day feels like a vacation and every 3rd Friday big party filled with music, food, art and fun! Come see it today and you'll want to live there!