Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

330 6TH STREET N

330 6th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

330 6th Street North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
**LEASE AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 22nd 2019**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1st 2019** Completely remodeled - furnished/unfurnished - 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom end unit villa with gas fire place, large screened tiled porch and fenced yard for everyone, pets included, enjoying beautiful Florida weather. Private entrance to the Mullet Creek surrounded by nature and possibility to fish there. New kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and stainless steel high end appliances, granite counter top and modern porcelain tiles throughout the villa. New sink, tiles, vanities. Freshly painted, new baseboards all around. New window blinds. Laundry inside with brand new high end washer and gas dryer. Two assigned parking spot. Beautiful modern villa, part of the triplex, is ready to move in and to enjoy living in the town where each day feels like a vacation and every 3rd Friday big party filled with music, food, art and fun! Come see it today and you'll want to live there!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

