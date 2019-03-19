All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE

33 Harbor Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Location

33 Harbor Woods Circle, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Woods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL READY TO MOVE IN !!!! This newly renovated home is located in beautiful Safety Harbor! Well located, near North City Park, Philippe Park, and downtown Safety Harbor. It offers plenty of space, and character. Renovations include brand new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new hard surface flooring, new bathrooms. It is also freshly painted. The large enclosed back porch is the perfect space to relax after a long day. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this gem in a unique area of Pinellas County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have any available units?
33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have?
Some of 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
