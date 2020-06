Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Safety Harbor apartment with in walking distance of the bay, parks, and Downtown shops and restaurants. This spacious apartment features a living room, newer flooring, full kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, and a screened patio . Property features an open patio, private yard, and laundry room. Sq. Ft. heated is approximate and should be verified for accuracy. A MUST SEE!