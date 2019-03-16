3015 EGRET TERRACE

Amenities

Nicely remodeled single family home in North Bay Hills of Safety Harbor. Hardwood flooring in living area. Updated, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan with remodeled master bath and guest bath. There is a private screen enclosed lanai with sliders off the master bedroom and living area in the back of the home. Huge backyard with fencing. Washer and dryer are located in the garage with utility sink. Lawn service included in the rent. No pets allowed and this is a non smoking residence.