3015 EGRET TERRACE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:07 AM

3015 EGRET TERRACE

3015 Egret Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Egret Terrace, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Woods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled single family home in North Bay Hills of Safety Harbor. Hardwood flooring in living area. Updated, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan with remodeled master bath and guest bath. There is a private screen enclosed lanai with sliders off the master bedroom and living area in the back of the home. Huge backyard with fencing. Washer and dryer are located in the garage with utility sink. Lawn service included in the rent. No pets allowed and this is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have any available units?
3015 EGRET TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have?
Some of 3015 EGRET TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 EGRET TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3015 EGRET TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 EGRET TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3015 EGRET TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3015 EGRET TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 EGRET TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3015 EGRET TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3015 EGRET TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 EGRET TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 EGRET TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 EGRET TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
