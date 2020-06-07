280 BAILEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Exquisite Safety Harbor 4 bedroom, 4 bath, pool home on a double lot in walking distance to the bay, parks, and Downtown shops and restaurants. The home is fully furnished and the lease includes the lawn care. The interior features a fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, newer central ac(2019), remodeled bathrooms, crown molding, hardwood floors, granite fireplace, large down stairs master suite with walk in closet and bath, and completely beautifully furnished home. The exterior features a vinyl fenced private double lot, remodeled heated pool with over flow spa, screened bird cage and pavers. This is a one of a kind home in one of the most desirable areas in Safety Harbor. A Must See!