Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
280 BAILEY STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM

280 BAILEY STREET

280 Bailey Street · No Longer Available
Location

280 Bailey Street, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Exquisite Safety Harbor 4 bedroom, 4 bath, pool home on a double lot in walking distance to the bay, parks, and Downtown shops and restaurants. The home is fully furnished and the lease includes the lawn care. The interior features a fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, newer central ac(2019), remodeled bathrooms, crown molding, hardwood floors, granite fireplace, large down stairs master suite with walk in closet and bath, and completely beautifully furnished home. The exterior features a vinyl fenced private double lot, remodeled heated pool with over flow spa, screened bird cage and pavers. This is a one of a kind home in one of the most desirable areas in Safety Harbor. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 BAILEY STREET have any available units?
280 BAILEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 280 BAILEY STREET have?
Some of 280 BAILEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 BAILEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
280 BAILEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 BAILEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 280 BAILEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 280 BAILEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 280 BAILEY STREET offers parking.
Does 280 BAILEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 BAILEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 BAILEY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 280 BAILEY STREET has a pool.
Does 280 BAILEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 280 BAILEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 280 BAILEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 BAILEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 BAILEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 BAILEY STREET has units with air conditioning.
