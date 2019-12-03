2352 MESSENGER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning updated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 3 car garage pool Safety Harbor home with over 3600 heated square footage with a huge bonus room. Home features updated flooring, 3 new fully updated bathrooms, high ceilings, new plantation shutters, new wet bar, an amazing marble wall fireplace, Kitchen features granite counter with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous screened pool area with pavered deck with a covered area great for entertaining. Movie room with 6 reclining leather chairs does not convey. Hunter Douglas motorized curtain on back sliding glass door. Located in very well kept Gated Community in the prime Safety Harbor location, close to great schools, Countryside Mall, Phillippe Park, Safety Harbor Spa, Safety Harbor pier and Clearwater Beach. A must see!! Lawn Service and Pool Service included.