2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW

2236 Cypress Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2236 Cypress Hollow Court, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Cypress Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in a private gated enclave, this luxurious Mediterranean residence is one of only 21 custom homes in Safety Harbor’s prestigious Cypress Hollow. This lovely home is situated on a beautifully landscaped lot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Porcelain tile in the living areas and wood flooring can be found in all the bedrooms. Separate living and dining rooms lead to the open family room and kitchen. A cook’s dream kitchen has all the upgrades including solid-state Corian counter-tops, thoughtfully designed center island, raised panel kitchen wood cabinets with many custom organizational refinements, and top-of-the line stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances. French doors take you to the beautifully landscaped back yard and pavered patio. Plantation shutters can be found throughout the home. The oak wood staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor Master Bedroom which offers an oasis of luxury featuring a soaking tub/double vanity sinks and 2 other Bedrooms. There is a bedroom downstairs with access to a full bath. An uncompromising level of luxury and finish is evident throughout which complements the open look and feel. Beautiful double entry leaded doors, custom built entertainment wall in the family room, custom designed computer station base upstairs, interior archways, and decorative architectural detailing add elegance and graciousness to this quality home. Close to downtown Safety Harbor and Phillipe Park, shopping restaurants and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have any available units?
2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have?
Some of 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW pet-friendly?
No, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW offer parking?
Yes, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW does offer parking.
Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
