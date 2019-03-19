2236 CYPRESS HOLLOW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in a private gated enclave, this luxurious Mediterranean residence is one of only 21 custom homes in Safety Harbor’s prestigious Cypress Hollow. This lovely home is situated on a beautifully landscaped lot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Porcelain tile in the living areas and wood flooring can be found in all the bedrooms. Separate living and dining rooms lead to the open family room and kitchen. A cook’s dream kitchen has all the upgrades including solid-state Corian counter-tops, thoughtfully designed center island, raised panel kitchen wood cabinets with many custom organizational refinements, and top-of-the line stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances. French doors take you to the beautifully landscaped back yard and pavered patio. Plantation shutters can be found throughout the home. The oak wood staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor Master Bedroom which offers an oasis of luxury featuring a soaking tub/double vanity sinks and 2 other Bedrooms. There is a bedroom downstairs with access to a full bath. An uncompromising level of luxury and finish is evident throughout which complements the open look and feel. Beautiful double entry leaded doors, custom built entertainment wall in the family room, custom designed computer station base upstairs, interior archways, and decorative architectural detailing add elegance and graciousness to this quality home. Close to downtown Safety Harbor and Phillipe Park, shopping restaurants and the beaches.