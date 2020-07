Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

North Bay Hills three bedroom two bath, available immediately. Spacious living room and dining room combination with a separate family room that is open to kitchen. Large master bedroom features his and her closets and nicely updated master bath. Spacious patio overlooking good sized, fenced in backyard. Two car garage with washer dryer hook up and extra storage space. Fabulous Safety Harbor neighborhood. Lawn care included included in monthly rent.