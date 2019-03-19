2100 Widgeon Ave

Amenities

Exquisite 3 Bed/2 Bath POOL home in Safety Harbor. This spacious and bright property is over 1600 sq ft of living space and features an open floor plan with top of the line updates and designer touches throughout. Living room features recessed lighting and volume ceilings as well as connects to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The stunning kitchen has a large island equipped with storage underneath, tall bright shaker style cabinets, a beautiful farm sink overlooking the pool area, quartz counter tops, full stainless steel appliance package including fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher. All three bedrooms, including the master are spacious with ample closet space and lots of natural lighting. Open your French doors and access the relaxing screened in patio area. Lounge in your sparkling pool or enjoy the private green space in the fenced back yard. For added convenience, pool care is included in the rent! Located just minutes from beautiful Gulf Beaches, Philippe Park, local shopping and restaurants, and so much more! Property is tenant occupied and will be available for move in as of March 11, 2019.



