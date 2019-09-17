All apartments in Safety Harbor
207 LOTUS DRIVE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

207 LOTUS DRIVE

207 Lotus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 Lotus Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Country Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This pool home is move in ready in popular Country Villas. Safety Harbor schools and easy travel to Tampa and Clearwater. The home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Bonus room /office adjoins MBR, great room leads to lanai and the backyard swimming pool with paver decking. The kitchen has been updated, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and central island to compliment the kitchen. Laminate flooring and new carpeting make for easy living. The owner provides pool and lawn service for the terms of the lease. Long term lease is preferable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have any available units?
207 LOTUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have?
Some of 207 LOTUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 LOTUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
207 LOTUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 LOTUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 207 LOTUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 207 LOTUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 LOTUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 207 LOTUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 207 LOTUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 LOTUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 LOTUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 LOTUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
