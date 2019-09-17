207 LOTUS DRIVE

Amenities

This pool home is move in ready in popular Country Villas. Safety Harbor schools and easy travel to Tampa and Clearwater. The home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Bonus room /office adjoins MBR, great room leads to lanai and the backyard swimming pool with paver decking. The kitchen has been updated, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and central island to compliment the kitchen. Laminate flooring and new carpeting make for easy living. The owner provides pool and lawn service for the terms of the lease. Long term lease is preferable.