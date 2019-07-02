1801 Lake Cypress Dr # 1103

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo available for rent now! As you enter, you will find high ceilings with an oversized great room with a real stone, wood burning fireplace. Slider glass door in the great room goes out to screened lanai for quiet afternoons with a great view of the lake. The whole unit has tile throughout for easy cleaning as well as keeping the unit cool. The kitchen comes complete with plenty of countertop space and cabinets, a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven and even a garden window to grow your herbs. Washer and dryer is included in the rent. Master bedroom is oversized with a walk in closet and updated shower. Large second bedroom completes the picture. Community also features a crystal clear pool. This is close to downtown Safety Harbor and all it has to offer. Short ride up McMullen Booth to all the stores, banks and restaurants at Enterprise. This is a great location! Rent included water, sewer, trash, lawn care and cable TV! Plus a cover parking space. Sorry no pets.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee. Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



Tenant is responsible for electricity.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696 Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida 4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609