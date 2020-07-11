1718 LA FOREST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Executive lifestyle living in Safety Harbor and just minutes from Famous Downtown Safety Harbor. This gorgeous home has all the amenities for enjoying the Florida lifestyle;entertaining friends and family. This lovely home was designed for privacy and sits back of the street for peacefully living. Upon entering thru the 12' castle like entry doors you walk into this exquisite executive home and you enter luxury, with the 12' ceilings and open floor plan, over the top kitchen complete with island prep sink as well as additional island with bar that can seat 8 to 10! The kitchen is complete with ice maker, bar area double oven, and huge refrigerator. The kitchen over looks the spacious family and provides a panoramic view of the refreshing private screened heated pool with spa; outdoor kitchen and cabana area. The living room features wood burning fireplace which opens to the spaces dining room. Relax to the private Master Suite which includes a double sided fireplace, sitting area which opens up to pool area, two walk in closets, spaces master bathroom with large open shower, Jacuzzi tub, private water closet and double vanities. The 3 additional spaces bedrooms, which are on the opposite wing features include walk in closets, built in murphy bed and/or cabinets, bookshelves and Jake and Jill bathroom. If your looking for privacy, relaxful, worry free living which is close to all amenities , airports and beaches this is the home for you!! So many more upgrades and features to list!! Must see !!

Enjoy Downtown Safety Harbor library, gazebo, spa, marina, fishing pier, walking paths along the water or visit one of the many art or music festivals, award-winning restaurants, breweries or distinctive shops. So much to do and still only 25 minutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Clearwater Beach!