Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

1718 LA FOREST AVENUE

1718 La Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1718 La Forest Avenue, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
The Grove of Laforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Executive lifestyle living in Safety Harbor and just minutes from Famous Downtown Safety Harbor. This gorgeous home has all the amenities for enjoying the Florida lifestyle;entertaining friends and family. This lovely home was designed for privacy and sits back of the street for peacefully living. Upon entering thru the 12' castle like entry doors you walk into this exquisite executive home and you enter luxury, with the 12' ceilings and open floor plan, over the top kitchen complete with island prep sink as well as additional island with bar that can seat 8 to 10! The kitchen is complete with ice maker, bar area double oven, and huge refrigerator. The kitchen over looks the spacious family and provides a panoramic view of the refreshing private screened heated pool with spa; outdoor kitchen and cabana area. The living room features wood burning fireplace which opens to the spaces dining room. Relax to the private Master Suite which includes a double sided fireplace, sitting area which opens up to pool area, two walk in closets, spaces master bathroom with large open shower, Jacuzzi tub, private water closet and double vanities. The 3 additional spaces bedrooms, which are on the opposite wing features include walk in closets, built in murphy bed and/or cabinets, bookshelves and Jake and Jill bathroom. If your looking for privacy, relaxful, worry free living which is close to all amenities , airports and beaches this is the home for you!! So many more upgrades and features to list!! Must see !!
Enjoy Downtown Safety Harbor library, gazebo, spa, marina, fishing pier, walking paths along the water or visit one of the many art or music festivals, award-winning restaurants, breweries or distinctive shops. So much to do and still only 25 minutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Clearwater Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have any available units?
1718 LA FOREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have?
Some of 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1718 LA FOREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 LA FOREST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
