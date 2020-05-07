161 MARSHALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Close to all downtown Safety Harbor has to offer - restaurants, shopping, a weekly market, monthly festivals, beautiful parks, the waterfront boardwalk and pier, walking and biking trails and so much more! Yet, still just a quick drive to the Tampa Airport and Clearwater's award winning beaches! This location can't be beat! The 3 bedroom 2 bath home has soaring ceilings, a wood burning fireplace in the great room, 2 car garage, fresh landscaping, neutral color scheme, fully fenced in yard! The open floor plan is great for entertaining family and friends and there is a ton of storage space in the ample closets throughout. Laminate and tile in all living areas makes for easy living and the screened in patio opens to the large backyard for those warm and breezy Florida evenings - great for relaxing! Welcome home to Safety Harbor! (If moving in on or before June 1st, in addition to the security deposit, a total of 3 months rent will be collected in advance to move in. Two will be applied to the first month and second month rent, and the third will be applied to the last month's rent of a minimum 12 month lease).