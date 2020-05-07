All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:47 AM

161 MARSHALL STREET

161 Marshall Street · (727) 359-0388
Location

161 Marshall Street, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to all downtown Safety Harbor has to offer - restaurants, shopping, a weekly market, monthly festivals, beautiful parks, the waterfront boardwalk and pier, walking and biking trails and so much more! Yet, still just a quick drive to the Tampa Airport and Clearwater's award winning beaches! This location can't be beat! The 3 bedroom 2 bath home has soaring ceilings, a wood burning fireplace in the great room, 2 car garage, fresh landscaping, neutral color scheme, fully fenced in yard! The open floor plan is great for entertaining family and friends and there is a ton of storage space in the ample closets throughout. Laminate and tile in all living areas makes for easy living and the screened in patio opens to the large backyard for those warm and breezy Florida evenings - great for relaxing! Welcome home to Safety Harbor! (If moving in on or before June 1st, in addition to the security deposit, a total of 3 months rent will be collected in advance to move in. Two will be applied to the first month and second month rent, and the third will be applied to the last month's rent of a minimum 12 month lease).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 MARSHALL STREET have any available units?
161 MARSHALL STREET has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 MARSHALL STREET have?
Some of 161 MARSHALL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 MARSHALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
161 MARSHALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 MARSHALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 161 MARSHALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 161 MARSHALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 161 MARSHALL STREET does offer parking.
Does 161 MARSHALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 MARSHALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 MARSHALL STREET have a pool?
No, 161 MARSHALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 161 MARSHALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 161 MARSHALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 161 MARSHALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 MARSHALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 MARSHALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 MARSHALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
