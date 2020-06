Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUITFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE PRIME SAFETY HARBOR COUMMINITY WEATHERSTONE MIUNUTES FROM CLEARWATER, PALM HARBOR, OLDSMAR AND DUNEDIN. HOME FEATURES A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILING THROUGH OUT, HUGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE UPDATED CABINETS, BEAUTIFUL WOOD AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFUL SCREENED IN POOL AND REAR VIEW OF CONSERVATION, A MUST SEE ! WONT LAST