1334 Wickford St.

Wickford - Property Id: 290953
Wow! Great location. Minutes from Safety Harbor Main Street, Phillippe Park, and the Pier. Pool view. Home shaded mostly by four beautiful oak trees. Over $30,000 in interior upgrades looks like new with a very trendy interior. Has a fireplace. An oversized screened in lanai, living room and dining room are vaulted ceilings. New HVAC system with all new ducting. Accent lights in the kitchen. Remote controlled fan in living room and master bedroom. Keyless touchpad main entrance door. Eco Bee WiFi controlled thermostat for efficiency.
