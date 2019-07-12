1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Small, under 15 pounds, pet will be considered. Rent includes lawn and landscaping. Like New and Ready for YOU! Live in the Harbor in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been recently redone. New roof, fresh paint, tiled screen porch floors, new doors, new hardware, and more. One car garage with opener, storage shelves, laundry hook-ups, garage door opener and side door to large, fenced back yard. Screened front porch with tile floor and screened side porch with new tile floor that opens from living room sliding doors. Walk to downtown Safety Harbor and enjoy the fine dining and great entertainment or a few blocks more and you are on the shores of Old Tampa Bay. There is always something going on in the Harbor. Measurements are MOL. Move in costs are first and security. Application with background check and credit check is required. Rent includes lawn care.