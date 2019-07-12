All apartments in Safety Harbor
1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET
1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET

1302 Withlacoochee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Withlacoochee Street, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Small, under 15 pounds, pet will be considered. Rent includes lawn and landscaping. Like New and Ready for YOU! Live in the Harbor in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been recently redone. New roof, fresh paint, tiled screen porch floors, new doors, new hardware, and more. One car garage with opener, storage shelves, laundry hook-ups, garage door opener and side door to large, fenced back yard. Screened front porch with tile floor and screened side porch with new tile floor that opens from living room sliding doors. Walk to downtown Safety Harbor and enjoy the fine dining and great entertainment or a few blocks more and you are on the shores of Old Tampa Bay. There is always something going on in the Harbor. Measurements are MOL. Move in costs are first and security. Application with background check and credit check is required. Rent includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have any available units?
1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have?
Some of 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET offers parking.
Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have a pool?
No, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 WITHLACOOCHEE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
