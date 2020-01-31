129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely remodeled from top to bottom this home is now available for lease in desirable Safety Harbor. This home's highlights are: luxuriously updated kitchen and bathrooms; porcelain wood look tile throughout (no carpet); brand new washer, dryer, and water softener; indoor laundry room, great storage space, open floor plan; built in desk in great room (perfect for home office), large patio, and spacious backyard with no rear neighbors. Enjoy all that Safety Harbor has to offer in it's parks, downtown, and marina. Electricity and lawn care are included in the monthly rent.