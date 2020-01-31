All apartments in Safety Harbor
129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD

129 North Bay Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

129 North Bay Hills Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
North Bay Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely remodeled from top to bottom this home is now available for lease in desirable Safety Harbor. This home's highlights are: luxuriously updated kitchen and bathrooms; porcelain wood look tile throughout (no carpet); brand new washer, dryer, and water softener; indoor laundry room, great storage space, open floor plan; built in desk in great room (perfect for home office), large patio, and spacious backyard with no rear neighbors. Enjoy all that Safety Harbor has to offer in it's parks, downtown, and marina. Electricity and lawn care are included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have any available units?
129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

