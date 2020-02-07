114 Irwin St E

Amenities

EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME AVAILABLE IN SAFETY HARBOR! 7-12 month rental. Built in 2006 - home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 3 car garage with electric car outlet. 2,882 sq ft heated, 3,950 under roof. This custom built home features 12 ft ceilings, crown molding, chef's delite kitchen with walk in pantry, island in middle with additional sink, solid wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances with eat in area, open floor plan with dining to family room, office room, gathering/music room/library & split bedroom floor plan. Large master bedroom (17 X 14) leads to his/her vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Entrance to other three bedroom features a great bonus area for computer/movie room/children's study! Guest bedroom has it's own bathroom. Rear large screened lanai which leads to fenced in backyard is great for entertaining family and friends! Lawn Maintenance is included. One small dog ok with $300NR pet fee. Easy access to shops, fine dining, festivals, arts & entertainment, Countryside Mall, theatre, SAFETY HARBOR RESORT & SPA (requires membership) one mile away, HWY 19, I275 to downtown Tampa and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. $60 application fee per adult. For additional questions call Lisa 813-532-9680.



