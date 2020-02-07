All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 114 Irwin St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
114 Irwin St E
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

114 Irwin St E

114 Irwin Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

114 Irwin Street East, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Executive Style home in Water View Heights, Safety Harbor! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME AVAILABLE IN SAFETY HARBOR! 7-12 month rental. Built in 2006 - home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 3 car garage with electric car outlet. 2,882 sq ft heated, 3,950 under roof. This custom built home features 12 ft ceilings, crown molding, chef's delite kitchen with walk in pantry, island in middle with additional sink, solid wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances with eat in area, open floor plan with dining to family room, office room, gathering/music room/library & split bedroom floor plan. Large master bedroom (17 X 14) leads to his/her vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Entrance to other three bedroom features a great bonus area for computer/movie room/children's study! Guest bedroom has it's own bathroom. Rear large screened lanai which leads to fenced in backyard is great for entertaining family and friends! Lawn Maintenance is included. One small dog ok with $300NR pet fee. Easy access to shops, fine dining, festivals, arts & entertainment, Countryside Mall, theatre, SAFETY HARBOR RESORT & SPA (requires membership) one mile away, HWY 19, I275 to downtown Tampa and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. $60 application fee per adult. For additional questions call Lisa 813-532-9680.

Please copy and paste the following link in your browser to view a 3D tour:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1644761?accessKey=5dc9

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5396684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Irwin St E have any available units?
114 Irwin St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 114 Irwin St E have?
Some of 114 Irwin St E's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Irwin St E currently offering any rent specials?
114 Irwin St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Irwin St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Irwin St E is pet friendly.
Does 114 Irwin St E offer parking?
Yes, 114 Irwin St E offers parking.
Does 114 Irwin St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Irwin St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Irwin St E have a pool?
No, 114 Irwin St E does not have a pool.
Does 114 Irwin St E have accessible units?
No, 114 Irwin St E does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Irwin St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Irwin St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Irwin St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Irwin St E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garage
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg