Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
1060 JESSE AVENUE
Last updated August 26 2019

1060 JESSE AVENUE

1060 Jesse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Jesse Avenue, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SOUGHT AFTER SAFETY HARBOR LOCATION, WITH FABULOUS VIEWS OF TAMPA BAY!!! The moment you enter this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom, 3 FULL BATH home, you will love the tranquility of the sparkling water views and lush tropical landscaping! The SPLIT FLOOR PLAN offers plenty of privacy. Gorgeous TERRAZZO FLOORING throughout. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE! LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN and attached 2 Car Garage. The OVERSIZED screened in Lanai overlooks Tampa Bay and has A HUGE FENCED IN YARD, along with a PAVER DECK PERFECT FOR GRILLING OUT. This HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood is only 1/2 block from Tampa Bay. Beautiful new homes around you! Walk to spectacular Philippe Park, Marina Park, and Downtown Safety Harbor A lovely, quiet location, minutes to Great shopping, Restaurants, Gulf Beaches, Airports, and surrounding cities. This home and view is a beautiful surprise inside. Enjoy the wonderful Life Style that Safety Harbor offers in this charming seaside community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have any available units?
1060 JESSE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have?
Some of 1060 JESSE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 JESSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1060 JESSE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 JESSE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1060 JESSE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1060 JESSE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 JESSE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1060 JESSE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1060 JESSE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 JESSE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 JESSE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 JESSE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
