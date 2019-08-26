1060 JESSE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SOUGHT AFTER SAFETY HARBOR LOCATION, WITH FABULOUS VIEWS OF TAMPA BAY!!! The moment you enter this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom, 3 FULL BATH home, you will love the tranquility of the sparkling water views and lush tropical landscaping! The SPLIT FLOOR PLAN offers plenty of privacy. Gorgeous TERRAZZO FLOORING throughout. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE! LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN and attached 2 Car Garage. The OVERSIZED screened in Lanai overlooks Tampa Bay and has A HUGE FENCED IN YARD, along with a PAVER DECK PERFECT FOR GRILLING OUT. This HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood is only 1/2 block from Tampa Bay. Beautiful new homes around you! Walk to spectacular Philippe Park, Marina Park, and Downtown Safety Harbor A lovely, quiet location, minutes to Great shopping, Restaurants, Gulf Beaches, Airports, and surrounding cities. This home and view is a beautiful surprise inside. Enjoy the wonderful Life Style that Safety Harbor offers in this charming seaside community.