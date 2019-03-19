1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE

Amenities

A BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN A FABULOUS LOCATION! A PARK LIKE SETTING WITH MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS OF TAMPA BAY! This WATERFRONT home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, a huge eat-in Kitchen with newer Cabinetry and Granite Counters. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEW WASHER AND DRYER! Sitting perched, high on a Bluff along the shoreline of sought after Safety Harbor, this home boasts FABULOUS WATER VIEWS from almost every room in the house. The 17 X 24 GREAT ROOM overlooks the Huge screened in Lanai and Pool, very inviting, offering wonderful outdoor entertainment options, also boasting magnificent views! Did I mention the views??!!?? You will never want to leave, but spend your days gazing at spectacular Sunrises and Sunsets on your sparkling waterfront, alive with eagles and osprey fishing, porpoise and manatee swimming by and fish jumping! PARADISE FOUND! The home has been FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NEW WINDOW BLINDS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN THE DINING ROOM AND GREAT ROOM, NEW CARPETING IN THE LUXURIOUS UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE. Master Bath includes both a large walk in Shower and Whirl Pool Tub, Two Walk In Closets and Private Balcony. 3 Way bedroom Split offers plenty of private for the whole family and guests. Included is Pool Service and Yard Maintenance, making this a truly DELIGHTFUL, CARE FREE LIFESTYLE FOR YOU TO START ENJOYING TODAY!