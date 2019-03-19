All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE

1025 North Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN A FABULOUS LOCATION! A PARK LIKE SETTING WITH MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS OF TAMPA BAY! This WATERFRONT home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, a huge eat-in Kitchen with newer Cabinetry and Granite Counters. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEW WASHER AND DRYER! Sitting perched, high on a Bluff along the shoreline of sought after Safety Harbor, this home boasts FABULOUS WATER VIEWS from almost every room in the house. The 17 X 24 GREAT ROOM overlooks the Huge screened in Lanai and Pool, very inviting, offering wonderful outdoor entertainment options, also boasting magnificent views! Did I mention the views??!!?? You will never want to leave, but spend your days gazing at spectacular Sunrises and Sunsets on your sparkling waterfront, alive with eagles and osprey fishing, porpoise and manatee swimming by and fish jumping! PARADISE FOUND! The home has been FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NEW WINDOW BLINDS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN THE DINING ROOM AND GREAT ROOM, NEW CARPETING IN THE LUXURIOUS UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE. Master Bath includes both a large walk in Shower and Whirl Pool Tub, Two Walk In Closets and Private Balcony. 3 Way bedroom Split offers plenty of private for the whole family and guests. Included is Pool Service and Yard Maintenance, making this a truly DELIGHTFUL, CARE FREE LIFESTYLE FOR YOU TO START ENJOYING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
