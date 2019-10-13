All apartments in Safety Harbor
101 SECOND AVENUE N
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

101 SECOND AVENUE N

101 2nd St N · No Longer Available
Location

101 2nd St N, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
new construction
New Construction!. Absolutely Fantastic Opportunity to walk out your front door and be right in the middle of a vibrant city with numerous restaurants, shopping opportunities and access to water sports on Old Tampa Bay! Right next to your unit is the Century Old Baranoff Oak park , the city library and even an Art gallery. Down the block is the Safety Harbor Spa and the Safety Harbor waterfront park with walking trails along the water, fishing pier and plus a covered picnic pavilion. These brand new Rental units offer granite counters, wood cabinets, tile flooring, elevators plus washers and dryers in each unit. A lifestyle that allows the opportunity to close the door and go without having to worry about the upkeep and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have any available units?
101 SECOND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have?
Some of 101 SECOND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 SECOND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
101 SECOND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 SECOND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 101 SECOND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 101 SECOND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 SECOND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 101 SECOND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 101 SECOND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 SECOND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 SECOND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 SECOND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
