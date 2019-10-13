101 SECOND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator hot tub new construction

New Construction!. Absolutely Fantastic Opportunity to walk out your front door and be right in the middle of a vibrant city with numerous restaurants, shopping opportunities and access to water sports on Old Tampa Bay! Right next to your unit is the Century Old Baranoff Oak park , the city library and even an Art gallery. Down the block is the Safety Harbor Spa and the Safety Harbor waterfront park with walking trails along the water, fishing pier and plus a covered picnic pavilion. These brand new Rental units offer granite counters, wood cabinets, tile flooring, elevators plus washers and dryers in each unit. A lifestyle that allows the opportunity to close the door and go without having to worry about the upkeep and maintenance.