Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

101 South Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

101 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY with panoramic views of Tampa Bay from the 7th floor! Gorgeous condo in Downtown Safety Harbor's Harbor Place. Enjoy breath taking sunrises over the bay from the spacious 322 sq ft Balcony, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom!
Natural light and neutral decor make this exquisite unit inviting and uplifting! Spacious kitchen has lots of counter space, stainless appliances, large pantry closet and excellent lighting. Convenient laundry room includes washer/dryer and has a folding counter, storage cabinets and a large storage closet! The open floor plan allows maximum views of the bay and the entry balcony provides views of beautiful sunsets over the quaint Downtown of Safety Harbor. One small dog OR one cat allowed with owner's approval. 2 assigned and secure under building parking spaces. Amazing location makes walks convenient to the pier, shops and restaurants and the famous Safety Harbor Resort and Spa. Make your appointment to view now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

