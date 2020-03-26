101 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking hot tub

RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY with panoramic views of Tampa Bay from the 7th floor! Gorgeous condo in Downtown Safety Harbor's Harbor Place. Enjoy breath taking sunrises over the bay from the spacious 322 sq ft Balcony, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom!

Natural light and neutral decor make this exquisite unit inviting and uplifting! Spacious kitchen has lots of counter space, stainless appliances, large pantry closet and excellent lighting. Convenient laundry room includes washer/dryer and has a folding counter, storage cabinets and a large storage closet! The open floor plan allows maximum views of the bay and the entry balcony provides views of beautiful sunsets over the quaint Downtown of Safety Harbor. One small dog OR one cat allowed with owner's approval. 2 assigned and secure under building parking spaces. Amazing location makes walks convenient to the pier, shops and restaurants and the famous Safety Harbor Resort and Spa. Make your appointment to view now!!!