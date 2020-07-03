101 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Maintenance-free living just steps from the west coast of Tampa Bay in this luxury apartment located right in the heart of Downtown Safety Harbor! Built in 2019 this first floor open-floor-plan home has coastal wood-look easy care vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas and is complimented by wooden cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and Baths. An inside Laundry completes this 2 Bed 2 Bath unit. Sit on your covered porch with a direct view of the centuries-old Baranoff Oak Tree and Park. Take your golf cart or walk to the Safety Harbor library, gazebo, spa, marina, fishing pier, walking paths along the water or visit one of the many art or music festivals, award-winning restaurants, breweries or distinctive shops. So much to do and still only 25 minutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Clearwater Beach!Move in to The Canopy Apartments soon and start enjoying the carefree lifestyle that has made Safety Harbor “one of the best small towns in America.”