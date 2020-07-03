All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 101 2ND AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
101 2ND AVENUE N
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

101 2ND AVENUE N

101 2nd Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

101 2nd Ave N, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Maintenance-free living just steps from the west coast of Tampa Bay in this luxury apartment located right in the heart of Downtown Safety Harbor! Built in 2019 this first floor open-floor-plan home has coastal wood-look easy care vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas and is complimented by wooden cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and Baths. An inside Laundry completes this 2 Bed 2 Bath unit. Sit on your covered porch with a direct view of the centuries-old Baranoff Oak Tree and Park. Take your golf cart or walk to the Safety Harbor library, gazebo, spa, marina, fishing pier, walking paths along the water or visit one of the many art or music festivals, award-winning restaurants, breweries or distinctive shops. So much to do and still only 25 minutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Clearwater Beach!Move in to The Canopy Apartments soon and start enjoying the carefree lifestyle that has made Safety Harbor “one of the best small towns in America.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
101 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 101 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 101 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
101 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 101 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 101 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 101 2ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 101 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 101 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 101 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 101 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 101 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 2ND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 2ND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg