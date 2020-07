Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse 24hr gym playground putting green media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard key fob access new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools. With a scenic fountain at its center, the Lake is at the heart of Town Southern's expansive, park-like setting, filled with best-in-class amenities. Join your neighbors on the putting green or the bocce court, play tennis, volleyball, or take the children to the tot lot. The Terrazza is the place to gather for lounging and dining in the open air, overlooking the Great Lawn. With its fully appointed summer kitchen and breezy shade canopy, this is certain to be among your favorite places to enjoy yourself at Town Southern, day and night. Along with a 24-hr, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxurious Clubhouse with private theater and entertainment spaces complete with demonstration kitchen and fireplace. Spacious, flowing, modern interiors center on your open kitchen with its moveable island and generous counter space. ...