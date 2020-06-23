Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage internet access key fob access tennis court trash valet yoga cats allowed hot tub

Park Aire Apartments is located in Royal Palm Beach, FL. The Mall at Wellington Green is less than a mile away featuring exclusive shopping and dining destinations. Our one, two and three-bedroom furnished and non-furnished apartments for rent offer gourmet kitchens including a chef's island, granite countertops, Italian wood cabinetry, stainless steel, and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include a fitness trail, South Beach resort-style pool area and beautiful fountains on the lake. We are located only 10 miles from the beach with excellent proximity to major freeways to quickly connect you to the tri-county. Nearby, Village of Royal Palm Beach features more than 14 parks, including Okeeheelee Park, a world-class equestrian center and a 27-hole golf course. Call or text, or just stop by today for a tour!