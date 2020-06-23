All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Park Aire

Open Now until 6pm
570 Christina Dr · (561) 295-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Make us your new home this summer! Apply today using promo code HOME2020 and receive WAIVED Admin Fee. Contact us to learn more!
Location

570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-305 · Avail. now

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-307 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 02-308 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 08-307 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-205 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Unit 01-202 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Aire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
hot tub
Park Aire Apartments is located in Royal Palm Beach, FL. The Mall at Wellington Green is less than a mile away featuring exclusive shopping and dining destinations. Our one, two and three-bedroom furnished and non-furnished apartments for rent offer gourmet kitchens including a chef's island, granite countertops, Italian wood cabinetry, stainless steel, and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include a fitness trail, South Beach resort-style pool area and beautiful fountains on the lake. We are located only 10 miles from the beach with excellent proximity to major freeways to quickly connect you to the tri-county. Nearby, Village of Royal Palm Beach features more than 14 parks, including Okeeheelee Park, a world-class equestrian center and a 27-hole golf course. Call or text, or just stop by today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: $125/month, Detached garage: $100/month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Aire have any available units?
Park Aire has 8 units available starting at $1,623 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Aire have?
Some of Park Aire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Aire currently offering any rent specials?
Park Aire is offering the following rent specials: Make us your new home this summer! Apply today using promo code HOME2020 and receive WAIVED Admin Fee. Contact us to learn more!
Is Park Aire pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Aire is pet friendly.
Does Park Aire offer parking?
Yes, Park Aire offers parking.
Does Park Aire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Aire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Aire have a pool?
Yes, Park Aire has a pool.
Does Park Aire have accessible units?
No, Park Aire does not have accessible units.
Does Park Aire have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Aire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Aire have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Aire has units with air conditioning.
