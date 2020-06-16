All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Royal Palm Beach, FL
360 Crestwood Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

360 Crestwood Circle

360 Crestwood Court North · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Newly renovated customer service oriented local landlord, all appliances have been serviced in 08/2018. All room sizes are approximate. Unit is in Mint condition with a lot of updates. Water included in rent Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy Of Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566726 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Crestwood Circle have any available units?
360 Crestwood Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 360 Crestwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
360 Crestwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Crestwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Crestwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 360 Crestwood Circle offer parking?
No, 360 Crestwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 360 Crestwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Crestwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Crestwood Circle have a pool?
No, 360 Crestwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 360 Crestwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 360 Crestwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Crestwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Crestwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Crestwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Crestwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
