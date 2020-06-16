340 Crestwood Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms. Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet; Back Porch Has A Peaceful View Of The Canal. Kensington Is Conveniently Located Near Shopping; Restaurants; Wellington Green Mall; Cypress Trails Elementary; Crestwood Middle School; Shopping; Church And Medical Offices Are Nearby. Along With A Great Location, Walk To The Clubhouse, Pool, Gym. Newer Appliances, Glass Top Range. Gated Community. Close To Shopping, Restaurants, Wellington Green Mall. Water Electricity (Up To $200 Mthly), Basic Cable, And WIFI Included In Rent. HOA Requires Credit Score Of 620. Owner Occupied; Available 4/1/2020