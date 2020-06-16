All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:56 PM

340 Crestwood Circle

340 Crestwood Court North · (561) 628-7803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms. Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet; Back Porch Has A Peaceful View Of The Canal. Kensington Is Conveniently Located Near Shopping; Restaurants; Wellington Green Mall; Cypress Trails Elementary; Crestwood Middle School; Shopping; Church And Medical Offices Are Nearby. Along With A Great Location, Walk To The Clubhouse, Pool, Gym. Newer Appliances, Glass Top Range. Gated Community. Close To Shopping, Restaurants, Wellington Green Mall. Water Electricity (Up To $200 Mthly), Basic Cable, And WIFI Included In Rent. HOA Requires Credit Score Of 620. Owner Occupied; Available 4/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Crestwood Circle have any available units?
340 Crestwood Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 340 Crestwood Circle have?
Some of 340 Crestwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Crestwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
340 Crestwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Crestwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 340 Crestwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 340 Crestwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 340 Crestwood Circle does offer parking.
Does 340 Crestwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Crestwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Crestwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 340 Crestwood Circle has a pool.
Does 340 Crestwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 340 Crestwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Crestwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Crestwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Crestwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Crestwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
