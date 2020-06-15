All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Find more places like 1597 Briar Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Palm Beach, FL
/
1597 Briar Oak Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:46 AM

1597 Briar Oak Drive

1597 Briar Oak Drive · (561) 310-9197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Palm Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1597 Briar Oak Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings. The home layout is very spacious. Upstairs you will find beautiful double doors that lead to the large master suite w/ walk in closet. Wooden floor in rooms and stairs. Good size of private back yard. Nice family community feel with resort access to the resort style club house with very nice amenities, such as Olympic pool with Jacuzzi, poolside cabanas, basketball, tennis, gym, child's play ground and pool. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Public golf.Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have any available units?
1597 Briar Oak Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have?
Some of 1597 Briar Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 Briar Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Briar Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Briar Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1597 Briar Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1597 Briar Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1597 Briar Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1597 Briar Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1597 Briar Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1597 Briar Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 Briar Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1597 Briar Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1597 Briar Oak Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

Royal Palm Beach 1 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with GymRoyal Palm Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Royal Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCountry Club, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Breakers West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity