1597 Briar Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings. The home layout is very spacious. Upstairs you will find beautiful double doors that lead to the large master suite w/ walk in closet. Wooden floor in rooms and stairs. Good size of private back yard. Nice family community feel with resort access to the resort style club house with very nice amenities, such as Olympic pool with Jacuzzi, poolside cabanas, basketball, tennis, gym, child's play ground and pool. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Public golf.Lawn care included.