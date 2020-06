Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Just minutes from everything. Equestrian showgrounds and competition, parks, Wellington Green Mall, upscale restaurants, golf and much more. For your comfort there is a pool with raised jacuzzi accessible through the doors from the master suite and the living/dining area. The back yard is set up for relaxation, fun and entertainment and covered with a screen. The house is located in a gated community. NOT AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT. SEASONAL RATE $4500 PER MONTH. FEES AND TAXES APPLY.