10902 Grandview Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Features of this single family home include an open living room, eat-in kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, a master suite with attached master bath, and a screened-in porch perfect for enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.