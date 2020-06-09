All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

10902 Grandview Way

10902 Grandview Way · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10902 Grandview Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Features of this single family home include an open living room, eat-in kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, a master suite with attached master bath, and a screened-in porch perfect for enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 Grandview Way have any available units?
10902 Grandview Way has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10902 Grandview Way have?
Some of 10902 Grandview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 Grandview Way currently offering any rent specials?
10902 Grandview Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 Grandview Way pet-friendly?
No, 10902 Grandview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 10902 Grandview Way offer parking?
No, 10902 Grandview Way does not offer parking.
Does 10902 Grandview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10902 Grandview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 Grandview Way have a pool?
No, 10902 Grandview Way does not have a pool.
Does 10902 Grandview Way have accessible units?
No, 10902 Grandview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 Grandview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 Grandview Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10902 Grandview Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10902 Grandview Way does not have units with air conditioning.
