Rockledge, FL
981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:07 AM

981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE

981 Riviera Point Drive · (855) 406-7368
Location

981 Riviera Point Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955
Sabal Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,784

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1957 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summer Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 6/15/2020. Start fresh this summer in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.
Located in the Sabal Point community, this home features a spacious kitchen with wood cabinets, a pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath is ample has a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. This home is of great value.
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have any available units?
981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $1,784 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
