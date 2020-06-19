981 RIVIERA POINT DRIVE

Amenities

garage stainless steel bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Summer Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 6/15/2020. Start fresh this summer in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.

Located in the Sabal Point community, this home features a spacious kitchen with wood cabinets, a pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath is ample has a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. This home is of great value.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.