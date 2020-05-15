All apartments in Rockledge
Find more places like 931 Osprey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockledge, FL
/
931 Osprey Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

931 Osprey Lane

931 Osprey Lane · (321) 258-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockledge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL 32955
Pelican Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family rooms. The eat-in kitchen offers wrap around breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless appliances including gas range. Master en-suite includes double sinks, jetted tub, separate tiled shower and walk-in closet. Indoor laundry room complete with sink, storage cabinets and Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy Florida's weather in your huge 12x24 screened and covered patio, with access from master bedroom, living and family rooms. Lawn maintenance is included in rent so you can enjoy the beautiful yard without having to deal with the upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Osprey Lane have any available units?
931 Osprey Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 931 Osprey Lane have?
Some of 931 Osprey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Osprey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
931 Osprey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Osprey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 931 Osprey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 931 Osprey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 931 Osprey Lane does offer parking.
Does 931 Osprey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Osprey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Osprey Lane have a pool?
No, 931 Osprey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 931 Osprey Lane have accessible units?
No, 931 Osprey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Osprey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Osprey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Osprey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 Osprey Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 931 Osprey Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms
Rockledge Apartments with GarageRockledge Apartments with Gym
Rockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity