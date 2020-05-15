931 Osprey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family rooms. The eat-in kitchen offers wrap around breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless appliances including gas range. Master en-suite includes double sinks, jetted tub, separate tiled shower and walk-in closet. Indoor laundry room complete with sink, storage cabinets and Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy Florida's weather in your huge 12x24 screened and covered patio, with access from master bedroom, living and family rooms. Lawn maintenance is included in rent so you can enjoy the beautiful yard without having to deal with the upkeep.