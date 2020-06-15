Amenities

895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen. Kitchen is fitted with appliances and an eat-in area. Carpet in 3 bedrooms, spacious master bedroom has en suite shower and walk-in closet. Screened back porch accessed off the dining area is ideal for the summer days. Partially fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. NO PETS.



Directions: Head East on Sarno Road, Left onto US-1 N/ N Harbor City Blvd, Continue Eyster Blvd, Drive to Wandering Pine Trail.



No Pets Allowed



