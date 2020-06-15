All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

895 Wandering Pine Trail

895 Wandering Pine Trail · (321) 610-8022
Location

895 Wandering Pine Trail, Rockledge, FL 32955
Pine Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 895 Wandering Pine Trail · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen. Kitchen is fitted with appliances and an eat-in area. Carpet in 3 bedrooms, spacious master bedroom has en suite shower and walk-in closet. Screened back porch accessed off the dining area is ideal for the summer days. Partially fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. NO PETS.

Directions: Head East on Sarno Road, Left onto US-1 N/ N Harbor City Blvd, Continue Eyster Blvd, Drive to Wandering Pine Trail.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4814794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have any available units?
895 Wandering Pine Trail has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have?
Some of 895 Wandering Pine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Wandering Pine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
895 Wandering Pine Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Wandering Pine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 895 Wandering Pine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 895 Wandering Pine Trail does offer parking.
Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Wandering Pine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have a pool?
No, 895 Wandering Pine Trail does not have a pool.
Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have accessible units?
No, 895 Wandering Pine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 Wandering Pine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 895 Wandering Pine Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 895 Wandering Pine Trail has units with air conditioning.
