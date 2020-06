Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.The master suite is rather large with sliders to back patio. The closets are huge! And the master bath not only has double sinks, but the separate spaces. It also has a garden tub and a walk in shower.The kitchen has tons of counter space and opens up to a great living space. There is also a formal living room and dining room.The indoor laundry room leads you into the over-sized 2 car garage.