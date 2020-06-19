All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

37 Barton Avenue

37 Barton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL 32955
Bartons

Amenities

Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area. Rent includes power, water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance and pest control. Living room window look out on a spacious yard with towering trees. A short walk down the hill along sidewalk to river. First & last month's rent and security deposit $1050 each. $3,150 plus $29 Zillow application and the cost to secure renter's insurance. No pets. No smoking. One parking spot in driveway. Laundry available on site in separate structure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Barton Avenue have any available units?
37 Barton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockledge, FL.
What amenities does 37 Barton Avenue have?
Some of 37 Barton Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Barton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37 Barton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Barton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37 Barton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 37 Barton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 37 Barton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 37 Barton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Barton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Barton Avenue have a pool?
No, 37 Barton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 37 Barton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37 Barton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Barton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Barton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Barton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Barton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
