37 Barton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area. Rent includes power, water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance and pest control. Living room window look out on a spacious yard with towering trees. A short walk down the hill along sidewalk to river. First & last month's rent and security deposit $1050 each. $3,150 plus $29 Zillow application and the cost to secure renter's insurance. No pets. No smoking. One parking spot in driveway. Laundry available on site in separate structure.