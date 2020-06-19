37 Barton Avenue

Amenities
Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area. Rent includes power, water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance and pest control. Living room window look out on a spacious yard with towering trees. A short walk down the hill along sidewalk to river. First & last month's rent and security deposit $1050 each. $3,150 plus $29 Zillow application and the cost to secure renter's insurance. No pets. No smoking. One parking spot in driveway. Laundry available on site in separate structure.