Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhouse!!!! Your new home has new paint, an attached garage and covered front porch. Upon entry your high ceilings bring the light throughout. The kitchen features espresso cabinets and all SS appliances. Your double door fridge has plenty of space for your entire family. Eat-in Kitchen and high counter for bar stools for plenty of seating for guests. convenient 2nd level laundry!! No laundry baskets up and down the stairs!!! Your master bedroom has raised ceilings and ceiling fan. 2 Walk in closets, and master en-suite. Master bathroom features beautiful tile work and an over sized luxurious shower!! His and hers sinks. Spacious bedrooms and shower tub combo for the kids baths!! Garage and driveway parking!!