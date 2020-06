Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Relax and enjoy sitting on the patio with amazing views of the ocean and beach from one side and the intercoastal waterway from the other. This two bedroom two bath condo is completely furnished and ready for someone to come and enjoy. There is tile flooring throughout, large sliding doors and windows that let in lots of natural light, and an updated kitchen with SS appliances. Turn-key, short term rental. Minimum 90 days.