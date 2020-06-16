All apartments in Riviera Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

5310 N Ocean Drive

5310 North Ocean Drive · (315) 323-1262
Location

5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
wine room
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility, and security. The Luxury amenities include; ocean front pool and spa, sauna, billiard room, wine room, club room, fitness center, media room, two garage parking spaces, and on site security and management. One Signer is also pet friendly! The lifestyle you have been seeking is present in this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2900 sqft of luxurious living space with 10' ceilings throughout. Custom kitchen equipped with Irpina cabinetry, subzero refrigerator, wine cooler, Wolf gas cook top, warming drawer and double oven. Step out onto one of your threeocean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
5310 N Ocean Drive has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5310 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 5310 N Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5310 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 N Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5310 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5310 N Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 5310 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 N Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5310 N Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 5310 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 5310 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 N Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 N Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
