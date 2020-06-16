5310 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility, and security. The Luxury amenities include; ocean front pool and spa, sauna, billiard room, wine room, club room, fitness center, media room, two garage parking spaces, and on site security and management. One Signer is also pet friendly! The lifestyle you have been seeking is present in this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2900 sqft of luxurious living space with 10' ceilings throughout. Custom kitchen equipped with Irpina cabinetry, subzero refrigerator, wine cooler, Wolf gas cook top, warming drawer and double oven. Step out onto one of your threeocean