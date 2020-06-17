All apartments in Riviera Beach
Find more places like 523 W 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riviera Beach, FL
/
523 W 2nd St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

523 W 2nd St

523 West 2nd Street · (561) 316-8711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riviera Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

523 West 2nd Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
online portal
Available March 16th. Owner is currently renovating this lovely family home inside out. Plan on having your friends and family over to your spacious back yard. 2-3 car driveway. Front & Back Lanscaping will be re-done everywhere. Look forward to enjoying a newly renovated kitchen, bathrooms and living spaces. Close to Port Of Palm Beach, Singer Island beaches & parks, Palm Beach Shores Night life, 5 minutes from Northwood- Property managed by Oasis Capital Solutions - As a tenant enjoy 24/7 maintenance service, online portal to pay your rent with credit card, or ACH. You will always have a resource when you need help. Apply here - https://oasiscapitalsolutions.com/apply-here

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 W 2nd St have any available units?
523 W 2nd St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 523 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
523 W 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 523 W 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 523 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 523 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 523 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 523 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 523 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 523 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 W 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 W 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 523 W 2nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms
Riviera Beach Apartments with BalconyRiviera Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Riviera Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity