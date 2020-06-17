523 W 2nd St

Amenities
Available March 16th. Owner is currently renovating this lovely family home inside out. Plan on having your friends and family over to your spacious back yard. 2-3 car driveway. Front & Back Lanscaping will be re-done everywhere. Look forward to enjoying a newly renovated kitchen, bathrooms and living spaces. Close to Port Of Palm Beach, Singer Island beaches & parks, Palm Beach Shores Night life, 5 minutes from Northwood- Property managed by Oasis Capital Solutions - As a tenant enjoy 24/7 maintenance service, online portal to pay your rent with credit card, or ACH. You will always have a resource when you need help. Apply here - https://oasiscapitalsolutions.com/apply-here