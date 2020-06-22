3031 Casa Rio Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Presenting a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the coveted and gated community of Woodbine as you enter this life tested 1468 sqft floorplan you will be greeted with natural lighting through the large living room windows. This home features a very well maintained and spacious kitchen with a large master suite, a 2 car garage, and a large spacious backyard with an outdoor patio. The roof is brand new for peace of mind with new accordion shutters, perfect for hurricane season. Woodbine is a premier luxury private community offering tropical living at its best!! The community boasts over 810 homes with amazing architectural designs, lush vegetation and landscaping maintained exclusively by the community association in sunny Palm Beach Gardens/Riviera Beach, Florida.