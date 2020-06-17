All apartments in Riviera Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

2666 Park Avenue

2666 Park Avenue · (561) 706-0095
Location

2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Yacht Harbor Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-6 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches. Bermuda-style fully-furnished single-story bungalows feature high-ceilings, high-end custom furnishings, fully-equipped kitchen with washer/dryer, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, double-sink vanities, plush mattresses & porcelain plank tiles. Large heated pool & spa by waterfalls, palms & lush tropics. Across street to top beaches, bars, parks, marina's, Ritz-Carlton. All units have two 43'' Roku TV's. High-end brand new furnishings, decor & linens. Living room has comfortable sleeper sofa. Spacious living areas with luxurious modern Bermuda-style furnishings. Surpasses feel & quality of most 5-star hotels! Can rent for less than 30 days call for rates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 Park Avenue have any available units?
2666 Park Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2666 Park Avenue have?
Some of 2666 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2666 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2666 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2666 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 2666 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2666 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2666 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2666 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2666 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 2666 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2666 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2666 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2666 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2666 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
