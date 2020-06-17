2666 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches. Bermuda-style fully-furnished single-story bungalows feature high-ceilings, high-end custom furnishings, fully-equipped kitchen with washer/dryer, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, double-sink vanities, plush mattresses & porcelain plank tiles. Large heated pool & spa by waterfalls, palms & lush tropics. Across street to top beaches, bars, parks, marina's, Ritz-Carlton. All units have two 43'' Roku TV's. High-end brand new furnishings, decor & linens. Living room has comfortable sleeper sofa. Spacious living areas with luxurious modern Bermuda-style furnishings. Surpasses feel & quality of most 5-star hotels! Can rent for less than 30 days call for rates!