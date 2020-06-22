2650 Lake Shore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access new construction valet service

This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors. This residence includes 2 spacious bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen bed), 2 full baths, 1 guest bath off living room, walk-in closets, 2 TV's with cable & Apple TV, high speed internet service, water, full size front loader washer/dryer.

1 assigned parking space. Guest and valet parking space also available.



Lease rates for 2020 are:

Apr 16 to May 30 2020 $5,000/mo (Min 60 days)

June 01 to November 30 2020 $4,000/mo (Min 60 days)

Dec 01 2020 to May 30 2021 $5,000/mo (Min 120 days)