2650 Lake Shore Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

2650 Lake Shore Dr

2650 Avenue a · (305) 495-3374
Location

2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
valet service
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors. This residence includes 2 spacious bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen bed), 2 full baths, 1 guest bath off living room, walk-in closets, 2 TV's with cable & Apple TV, high speed internet service, water, full size front loader washer/dryer.
1 assigned parking space. Guest and valet parking space also available.

Lease rates for 2020 are:
Apr 16 to May 30 2020 $5,000/mo (Min 60 days)
June 01 to November 30 2020 $4,000/mo (Min 60 days)
Dec 01 2020 to May 30 2021 $5,000/mo (Min 120 days)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

