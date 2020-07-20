All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

9539 Tocobaga PL

9539 Tocobaga Place · No Longer Available
Location

9539 Tocobaga Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand New Three Bedroom Townhome - Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous three bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath home with a one car garage! The first level of this home is all tiled with large living and dining area leading onto the covered and screened back lanai. The kitchen has beautiful espresso cabinets, granite countertops and all appliances are included. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms and a large loft area. The king sized master bedroom has two walk in closets and connecting master bath with dual vanity, a large walk in shower and separate water closet. The laundry room has washer and dryer waiting for you, no need to buy your own! The Landings at Alafia is a small GATED community with a community pool. Water , sewer and garbage are included in the rental price. Insulated windows and energy efficient insulation for better electricity bills! Located one mile from I-75 entrance and close to shopping and dining! Make this your new home today! Available immediately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9539 Tocobaga PL have any available units?
9539 Tocobaga PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9539 Tocobaga PL have?
Some of 9539 Tocobaga PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9539 Tocobaga PL currently offering any rent specials?
9539 Tocobaga PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9539 Tocobaga PL pet-friendly?
No, 9539 Tocobaga PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9539 Tocobaga PL offer parking?
Yes, 9539 Tocobaga PL offers parking.
Does 9539 Tocobaga PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9539 Tocobaga PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9539 Tocobaga PL have a pool?
Yes, 9539 Tocobaga PL has a pool.
Does 9539 Tocobaga PL have accessible units?
No, 9539 Tocobaga PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9539 Tocobaga PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9539 Tocobaga PL does not have units with dishwashers.
