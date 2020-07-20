9539 Tocobaga PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand New Three Bedroom Townhome - Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous three bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath home with a one car garage! The first level of this home is all tiled with large living and dining area leading onto the covered and screened back lanai. The kitchen has beautiful espresso cabinets, granite countertops and all appliances are included. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms and a large loft area. The king sized master bedroom has two walk in closets and connecting master bath with dual vanity, a large walk in shower and separate water closet. The laundry room has washer and dryer waiting for you, no need to buy your own! The Landings at Alafia is a small GATED community with a community pool. Water , sewer and garbage are included in the rental price. Insulated windows and energy efficient insulation for better electricity bills! Located one mile from I-75 entrance and close to shopping and dining! Make this your new home today! Available immediately.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4868962)