Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
7412 Capitano St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

7412 Capitano St

7412 Capitano Street · No Longer Available
Location

7412 Capitano Street, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Large 3 bedrooms 2-bathroom single family home w/ large yard and close to school.

Great home available for rent! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with tons of room in Riverview. Nice kitchen with plenty of countertop and cabinet space plus bar seating. Newer appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Recently updated bathrooms with new vanities, toilets and tile. There's a formal dining room with an opening to the kitchen. Good size rooms with new carpet and good closet space. This home also features sliding glass doors to a huge Florida room with a wall AC unit that cools it down fast. 1 car attached garage plus 1 carport space and a large work bench room behind the garage. Home is also equipped with a washer and dryer. Bring your boat or truck as there is plenty of parking space. Completely fenced in large back yard with a shed. Watch beautiful sunsets on the front yard. All A rated schools and convenient location. Pets may be considered with additional security deposit and pet rent. All utilities are the tenants responsibility.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 Capitano St have any available units?
7412 Capitano St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 7412 Capitano St have?
Some of 7412 Capitano St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 Capitano St currently offering any rent specials?
7412 Capitano St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 Capitano St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7412 Capitano St is pet friendly.
Does 7412 Capitano St offer parking?
Yes, 7412 Capitano St offers parking.
Does 7412 Capitano St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7412 Capitano St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 Capitano St have a pool?
No, 7412 Capitano St does not have a pool.
Does 7412 Capitano St have accessible units?
No, 7412 Capitano St does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 Capitano St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 Capitano St has units with dishwashers.
