7412 Capitano St

Amenities
Large 3 bedrooms 2-bathroom single family home w/ large yard and close to school.
Great home available for rent! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with tons of room in Riverview. Nice kitchen with plenty of countertop and cabinet space plus bar seating. Newer appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Recently updated bathrooms with new vanities, toilets and tile. There's a formal dining room with an opening to the kitchen. Good size rooms with new carpet and good closet space. This home also features sliding glass doors to a huge Florida room with a wall AC unit that cools it down fast. 1 car attached garage plus 1 carport space and a large work bench room behind the garage. Home is also equipped with a washer and dryer. Bring your boat or truck as there is plenty of parking space. Completely fenced in large back yard with a shed. Watch beautiful sunsets on the front yard. All A rated schools and convenient location. Pets may be considered with additional security deposit and pet rent. All utilities are the tenants responsibility.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
