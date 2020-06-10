7412 Capitano St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Large 3 bedrooms 2-bathroom single family home w/ large yard and close to school.



Great home available for rent! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House with tons of room in Riverview. Nice kitchen with plenty of countertop and cabinet space plus bar seating. Newer appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Recently updated bathrooms with new vanities, toilets and tile. There's a formal dining room with an opening to the kitchen. Good size rooms with new carpet and good closet space. This home also features sliding glass doors to a huge Florida room with a wall AC unit that cools it down fast. 1 car attached garage plus 1 carport space and a large work bench room behind the garage. Home is also equipped with a washer and dryer. Bring your boat or truck as there is plenty of parking space. Completely fenced in large back yard with a shed. Watch beautiful sunsets on the front yard. All A rated schools and convenient location. Pets may be considered with additional security deposit and pet rent. All utilities are the tenants responsibility.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



(RLNE5887985)